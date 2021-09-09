'Must be singing Happy Birthday to me': Akshay Kumar misses late mother on his birthday

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows a person could feel. The same is with superstar Akshay Kumar whose mother passed away just a day before his birthday.

Akshay's birthday might not be what he would have thought of after losing his mother on Wednesday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Singh Is King' actor posted an emotional message with a picture featuring his late mother kissing him on his cheek.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on."





Akshay's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday, two days after she was admitted to the intensive care unit of Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital.

Akshay took to his Twitter handle, to announce the news of his mother's demise.

"She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

For the unversed, the 'Padman' actor on Monday had returned to India from the UK (where he was shooting for a project) after learning that his mother was admitted to the hospital. (ANI)

