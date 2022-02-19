My attempt is to always focus on the present: Deepika Padukone

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): One word that always resonates with Deepika Padukone is 'solid performer', and with her latest film 'Gehraiyaan', the 36-year-old has once again proved why she deserves the particular epithet.

While the movie has received mixed reviews from critics and viewers alike, it's only Deepika who has managed to steer the Shakun Batra directorial based on complex modern relationships.



Explaining her process of acting, Deepika told ANI, "Honestly, one does not step on the set thinking that it is going to be a memorable or an iconic scene. One should be true to the narrative and true to the moment and be honest as much as possible. Let's not forget that for an actor, every day is not the same day. Some days you wake up feeling extremely low but you have to perform an energetic scene...other days you have great energy but you have to do a scene that requires the opposite but that's the job of being an actor."

Deepika tries to always focus on the present while acting.

"I take each day, each scene as it comes. I don't like to overcook things. My attempt is to always focus on the present and go with the flow. I never step on set thinking 'ki aaj main kuch iconic karne jaa rahi hu'," she laughed.

Playing the role of Alisha in 'Gehraiyaan' has been her most "visceral" experience as an artist.

"I woke up feeling a sense of gratitude on the day when my film released. This film taught me a lot. It has been my most visceral, indelible and delicious experience as an actor. I am truly grateful," Deepika concluded with a big smile on her face. (ANI)