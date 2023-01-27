"My beautiful blended family": 'Bride' Masaba poses with dad Viv Richards and stepdad Vivek Mehra in wedding pic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): Fashion designer Masaba Gupta tied the knot with her beau Satyadeep Misra on Friday. Her special day was marked by the presence of her 'blended family' -- including mother Neena Gupta and father West Indies cricketing legend Vivian Richards.

Taking to Instagram, the new bride in town Masaba dropped a cute family picture along with a caption, "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just bonus."

She shared the family picture featuring his beau Satyadeep, Satyadeep's mother Nalinimisra Tyabji, his sister Chinmaya Misra, Neena Gupta, her husband Vivek Mehra and Masaba's father Viv Richards.

In the second, Masaba was seen posing with Viv Richards.

All smiles as the mother and daughter duo posed for the camera.

Neena Gupta and former West Indies player Vivian Alexander Richards had Masaba out of wedlock and have lived separately throughout their life.

Neena welcomed her daughter Masaba in November 2, 1989. She raised her alone. In 2008, Neena got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

Meanwhile, Masaba and Satyadeep worked together on the web series 'Masaba Masaba' which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix.

Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena and Satyadeep to actress Aditi Rao Hydari.

Masaba Gupta, daughter of actress Neena Gupta and cricketer Vivian Richards, is a celebrated designer and made her acting debut in 'Masaba Masaba'.

Satyadeep Misra is an actor known for his work in films like 'Bombay Velvet', 'No One Killed Jessica' and the Hindi version of 'Vikram Vedha'. (ANI)