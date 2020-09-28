'My characters come from personal experiences': Sharat Katariya as 'Sui Dhaaga' clocks 2 years

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): As 'Sui Dhaaga' clocked two years on Monday, filmmaker Sharat Katariya revealed his secret to create such heart-touching, middle-class characters who are rooted.

"I was born in Delhi. The characters normally come from personal experiences of growing up. Most of these people in the films are the characters one has come across in life while growing up," he said.

Sharat's films are known to make a subtle social commentary on which, he said that when he writes, he looks for stories that resonate with the social environment.

"When you are writing you are not thinking about all these things. You write what you feel for, that's the most primary thing. Anything that you feel for has a resonance to the social environment and it automatically reflects in the script," he said.



"I saw a man under a tree, who was working as a tailor to make his ends meet and from there 'Sui Dhaada' began. These are the real people, these are the real heroes, for me, he is a superhero," he added.

"Superheroes are not just about flying in the air. Superheroes are also about making their ends meet in the most difficult scenarios. That's how it came in and became social commentary. The idea is never to manipulate writing in a way that it becomes that," Katariya said.

Katariya is considered a force to reckon with in Bollywood today.

He has delivered two back to back hits with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar and 'Sui Dhaaga,' starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma and has also given audiences some of the most real, charming, and endearing characters seen on screen in the recent years. (ANI)

