My end is my beginning: Kangana Ranaut's message to 'movie mafia'

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Hours after BMC officials reportedly raided her Mumbai office, actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday said that if the "movie mafia" ends her here, she would rise somewhere else and her end would be her beginning.

The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter to share the message hours after thanking Home Minister Amit Shah for providing her with 'Y' level security as she said that she feels unsafe.

"Movie Mafia today you might break my face n my house using your powerful friends," she tweeted.

"It will give you momentary happiness but if you are clever you will know my end is my beginning. You will end me here I will rise somewhere else ... Trust me it will hurt you even more," she added.

Days after Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut said she felt unsafe in Mumbai after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central government has approved 'Y' level security for the actor, sources said on Monday. (ANI)

