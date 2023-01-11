"My heart is filled with immense pride": Karan Johar lauds Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia on Ved success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): Karan Johar is all praises for his friend Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza on the success of their film 'Ved'.

Taking to Instagram, Karan dropped the poster of 'Ved' and penned down a long note.

The long note read, "We've been friends for 20 years... a friendship that had nothing to do with the profession we are both in ( which is rare)... a connection I made with him when we met for the first time... his unabashed goodness, his massive heart and enviable affability.... He was always the good guy everyone loved! How could you not? It's him..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnRDU4jrvp0/



He added, "A solid amazing actor who at times was perhaps even mildly underrated ...he has always stood strong tall and proud for Marathi Cinema...and today my dearest friend Riteish has proved to be not only an outstanding filmmaker and actor but also the maker of a historic blockbuster of Marathi cinema.... My heart is filled with immense pride and emotion as I write this! Genelia and him have always had a fairy tale Romance which translated so beautifully on celluloid! Bravo my friend!!!! I love you both so much @geneliad @riteishd .... Applause and respect always ....#Ved" 'Ved' marks Riteish's directorial debut in Marathi films and also has Genelia D'Souza in the lead role. Salman Khan has a guest appearance in the film.

It was in December last year that Genelia had revealed she would be making her Marathi debut soon with Ved. Sharing a video, the actress wrote, "Have been blessed to be part of movies in so many languages and receive love and respect from all. Being born in Maharashtra, my heart yearned to do a film in Marathi for years and was hoping there would be a script where I could just say this is it. And, then this happened - My first Marathi film, me coming back to acting after 10 long years and being part of a dream where my husband Riteish Deshmukh directs for the first time and I get to share space with a beautiful co-actor Jiya Shankar who gets introduced under our production house MFC.(sic)"

Meanwhile, Riteish will be seen in an upcoming horror comedy Kakuda alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem and in Sajid Khan's comedy 100 per cent alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill.

Karan, on the other hand, will be making his comeback as a director after 7 years with his next 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani' which is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. (ANI)

