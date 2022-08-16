"My two pillars": Anurag Kashyap drops a picture with his ex-wives

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI): Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, on Tuesday, dropped a picture with his ex-wives Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin on his social media account.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director treated his fans with a new picture featuring his ex-wives.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "My two pillars."

As soon as the picture was posted, the director's fans and friends from the industry flooded the comment section with their messages.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reacted with heart emojis.



Anurag and Aarti's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap also dropped a comment. She wrote, "iconic."



Actor Radhika Apte reacted with heart emojis.



One of the users wrote, "Modern family for real."



Another user wrote, "Happy go lucky man."



Unversed, film editor Aarti and Anurag after dating for almost 9 years, tied the knot in 1997 and got divorced in 2009. The couple share daughter Aaliyah, whom they welcomed in 2001.

On the other hand, Kalki made her debut in the film industry with Anurag's directorial 'DevD' and also later did 'That Girl In Yellow Boots.' Eventually got married to Anurag in 2011, but the couple separated in 2015. But still, they maintain a cordial relationship with each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anurag is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Dobaaraa'. And also held a special screening in Mumbai which was attended by several celebrities such as, Kubbra Sait, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacky Bhagnani, Alaya F, and many others.

The film's story revolves around how a woman gets the opportunity to save the life of a 12-year-old boy who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm which happened 25 years ago, by getting connected through the television set during a similar storm in the present.

The film stars Bollywood actors Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in lead roles.

'Dobaaraa' is scheduled to be released worldwide on August 19. It marks Anurag and Taapsee's third collaboration after the 2018 hit 'Manmarziyaan' and biographical drama 'Saand Ki Aankh' (2019), on which he served as producer.

The movie is jointly produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under Balaji Telefilms, and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose's banner Athena. (ANI)