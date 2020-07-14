'Mythbusters' host Grant Imahara passes away at 49

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Grant Imahara, the former host of Discovery Channel's show 'Mythbusters', passed away at the age of 49.

The news of the host's demise was confirmed to Variety by a spokesperson of Discovery.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," Variety quoted the statement of the spokesperson.

The cause of the sudden demise of Imahara remains to be unknown.

He is known for co-hosting over 200 episodes of famous show 'Mythbusters' and also for making robots and other electronic items required during the experiments on the show.

Imahara later joined Netflix's 'White Rabbit Project' as the host where the team investigated on different topics like superpower technology, World War II weapons, heists, etc. through scientific experiments.

He was also seen in shows like 'Drunk History,' 'Sharknado 3,' and Marvel's animated series 'Avengers Assemble.'(ANI)

