'Naatu Naatu' fever: Alanna Panday's husband Ivor McCray dances to Oscar-winning song at their wedding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday got married to the love of her life Ivor McCray in Mumbai on Thursday.

At their wedding, the groom, Ivor delivered a special dance performance on the Hindi version of the Oscar-winning song 'Naacho Naacho' from the film 'RRR'.

Taking to Instagram, singer Kanika Kapoor shared a video on her stories, in which Ivor could be seen performing the famed hook step of the song.



For his performance, the American film director and photographer opted for a white shirt paired with black pants and black shoes. He completed his look with a black bow tie.

At the wedding, Ivor made a dashing entry on a 'ghodi' and his friends danced as a part of the 'Baraat'.

On her part, Alanna dressed in a beautiful ivory lehenga, looked like the happiest bride there is! Ivor also looked exquisitely handsome in a 'sherwani' that matched Alanna's lehenga.



Alanna, the daughter of Chunky's brother Chikki Panday and his wife Deanne Pandayis a model and social media influencer.

Alanna and Ivor had got in 2021.

They have a YouTube channel together and live in Los Angeles, USA. They also have a great number of followers on Instagram and keep making videos to keep their fans in the loop and entertained.

Speaking of 'Naatu Naatu', it was the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars.

It won the prestegious award trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were also present at the big event.

The lyrical composition by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

The song competed against 'Applause' from the film 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'. (ANI)

