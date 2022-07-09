Nagarjuna's next action thriller 'The Ghost' teaser is out now

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Makers of the South Superstar actor Nagarjuna's upcoming action thriller 'The Ghost' has finally unveiled the teaser and official release date of the film.

Taking to Twitter, the 'Mass' actor shared the poster of his forthcoming film and captioned it,

"So excited to bring you the cutting edge action-packed glimpse of the GHOST! #TheGHOST in theatres Oct 5th".



In the 50-second-long teaser, the veteran actor can be seen in a complete action avatar, killing the bad guys with swords in his hands.

The background score in the teaser makes it even more thrilling and captivating.



Soon after the short teaser of the film was out, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

"It's Your Time for Comeback Kingu " a user commented.



Another user wrote, "Hi King @iamnagarjuna garu we are expecting so much from you in this #TheGhost film and dynamic @PraveenSattaru garu proove himslf as best. I strongly believe in huge success sir. There is no tough competitor to you #AkkineniNagarjuna sir,you are one and only King always"



Directed by Parveen Sattaru,'The Ghost' also casts actor Sonal Chauhan in the lead role and is slated to release on October 5, 2022, in Telugu.

Meanwhile, the 62-year-old actor will be also seen in Karan Johar's next action fantasay film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is slated to release on September 9, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. (ANI)

