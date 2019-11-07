Ranveer Singh (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Ranveer Singh (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Nagpur Police answers Ranveer Singh's 'what is mobile number' question

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:29 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 7 (ANI): Remember the 1999's popular number 'What is mobile number' from 'Hassena Maan Jaayegi'? Well, the question is fresh even today and Ranveer Singh has found the answer to it!
Dressed in retro-style pants, posing with a red landline phone popular in the 90s, the 'Gully Boy' actor on Wednesday put out an image of him, where he used the insanely famous song's hook lines in the caption.
"Whattis mobile number? Whattis your smile number? Whattis your style number? kruuN kyaa dial number?," he tweeted.
In a witty response, the Twitter handle of the Nagpur City Police on Wednesday revealed the answer to the reiterated question.
"100," the reply read.
The question which got its answer after two decades, drew hilarious responses from the Twitter users, with a number of them hailing the city police.
"100 out of 100 marks for this! LOL!," a user commented on the post.
Another wrote, "Nagpur police in full speed."

The sassy tweet garnered over five-thousand retweets and more than 24,000 likes in 19 hours.
Known for experiments and adding quirk to everything possible, Ranveer never keeps it simple when it comes to captions.
A few days back, he shared a picture of him in a Sherwani wherein he introduced himself as an "entertainer for hire" writing, "Shaadi Season is here! Entertainer for Hire. Available for events, wedding, budday, mundane."
His wife Deepika Padukone, was quick to take a dig at it writing, "Contact Deepika Padukone for bookings."

On the work front, the two are all set to star as the on-screen couple in the upcoming sports film '83' directed by Kabir Khan.
The film will open in theatres on April 10 next year. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:19 IST

Not dressing for your approval: Gigi Hadid responds to style critics

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): American model Gigi Hadid responded to fans in the best way by asserting that she isn't here to meet their sky-high expectations when it comes to style.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:06 IST

Would be beneficial for people: Kim Kardashian hails Instagram's...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): There's no doubt that social media is taking a toll on people's mental health and American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West believes that the platform's new feature which hides likes will work in the direction of improving mental well-being.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:32 IST

Ben Affleck to star in action-thriller 'Hypnotic'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): American actor Ben Affleck will be seen playing the role of a detective investigating a string of high-end robbers in a new film venture named 'Hypnotic'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:12 IST

KJo congratulates Big B on completing 50 years in Bollywood

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): As the 'Shenshah' of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan completed half a century in the industry, director Karan Johar congratulated the ace actor for the milestone.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:03 IST

Lady Gaga gets sinus infection, cancels Las Vegas concert

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): Pop icon Lady Gaga apologised to fans after she had to cancel her Las Vegas show following a severe illness.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:36 IST

Billie Eilish's green mullet hairstyle was an accident

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): Pop singer Billie Eilish revealed that her new green mullet hairstyle was "not on purpose" but was an accident.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:31 IST

Bebe Rexha claps back at body shammers, says 'We are beautiful any size'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): Pop singer Bebe Rexha is sending loud and clear messages that she doesn't have time for negativity in her life.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 10:38 IST

Amitabh Bachchan completes 50 years in Bollywood, Abhishek pens...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): As Amitabh Bachchan completed 50 years on Friday in the film industry his son Abhishek Bachchan shared a heartfelt message.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 10:27 IST

Emma Watson talks about struggles with fame as child artist

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): For Emma Watson, life took a 360-degree turn when she landed the role of Hermione Granger in the 'Harry Potter' film franchise.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 10:22 IST

Hollywood's Superman Christopher Dennis passes away at 52

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): Christopher Dennis, who entertained audiences as Hollywood Boulevard's Superman, passed away at the age of 52.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 08:56 IST

Italian drama 'Despite the Fog' to open 50th Indian Film Festival

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Filmmaker Goran Paskaljevic's 'Despite the Fog' will open the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:57 IST

'Hotel Mumbai' director used to play gunshots on sets for us to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is set to narrate the story of valour and courage with his upcoming film -- Hotel Mumbai, says that he had to undergo rigorous training to fit into the shoes of the character.

Read More
iocl