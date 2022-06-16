'Nain Ta Heere' a new romantic track from 'JugJugg Jeeyo' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's sparkling chemistry in the new romantic song 'Nain Ta Heere' from their forthcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo' is something to look out for.

Sung by Punjabi Singer Guru Randhawa and Asees Kaur, 'Nain Ta Heere' is a soothing romantic song that features Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The song showcases the romantic journey of Kukkoo (Varun Dhawan) and Naina (Kiara Advani) from their high school to their marriage day.



'Nain Ta Heere' is the first original track of the film 'JugJugg Jeeyo'.

Earlier, the makers released three songs from their album, which include The Punjaabban Song, Rangisari and Duppata and all of them were remakes of old hit songs.

Whereas, the new love anthem 'Nain Ta Heere' comes with a breath of fresh air for the audience.

Fans laud Guru Randhawa and Asees Kaur for their melodious voice that made the song even more magical and also the lead couple Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani for their chemistry in the song.

Helmed by the director, Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in prominent roles. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 and is all set for its theatrical release on June 24, 2022.

'Nain Ta Heere' song is now out on the T-series YouTube channel. (ANI)