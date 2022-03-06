Namrata Shirdokar shares glimpse of her 'mother-daughter' moment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): Sunday is family day. Actor Namrata Shirodkar is making sure to spend the day with her daughter Sitara.

Taking to Instagram, Namrata shared a string of images with the little one.

In the pictures, the mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in white. One of the images features Sitara giving a cheek kiss to her mother.





"A mother-daughter moment!! @sitaraghattamaneni," she captioned the post.

Namrata and actor Mahesh Babu got married on February 10, 2005. The two first met on the sets of the film Vamsi. They welcomed son Gautham in 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012. (ANI)

