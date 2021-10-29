Naseeruddin Shah, Adhyayan Suman star in new film 'Rannchhod'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI): Actors Naseeruddin Shah, Adhyayan Suman and Shernavaz Jijina are all set to woo the audience with their performance in the new film 'Rannchhod'.

Written and directed by Rahul S Karjani, 'Rannchhod' is touted as an adventure drama. As per a statement, the film traces the journey of a young and talented man with great ambitions who embarks on an emotional yet tumultuous journey to save his family from financial debt.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film.



The teaser video features the enigmatic voice of Naseeruddin narrating a powerful from the movie.

Talking more about the film, Naseeruddin said, "Rannchhod is an intriguing story and has piqued my interest right from when I read scene one of the script. The film focuses on adventure and drama with a family angle to it which will leave you on the edge of your seats."

Adhyayan, too, expressed his joy to be a part of the film.

He said, "Every actor has that one film that changes his career! Rannchhod is that film! A supremely well-written film by my debutant director Rahul! I can't wait to start filming with Naseer Saab a co-star every actor dreams of working with !" to which his co-star Shernavaz Jijina adds "Very rarely you come across a script that holds you by the edge of your seat, Rannchhod is one such script. The character of Radha has many layers and is all different to one another and that is the best part of it. The team is very creative and energetic to be a part of such a team is always fun and last but not the least to share screen space with Naseer sir is every actor's dream."

'Rannchhod' will go on floors soon.


