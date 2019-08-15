Actor Naseeruddin Shah
Actor Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah keeps mum on Pehlu Khan lynching case

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:23 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah on Wednesday dodged questions about Pehlu Khan lynching case.
The actor, who worked in more than 100 films, sidestepped the camera when he was asked to comment on the court's verdict of acquitting all six men accused of lynching Pehlu Khan to death.
Naseeruddin not only refused to comment on Pehlu Khan lynching case but also turned down questions related to revocation of Article 370 in Kashmir.
"I don't know anything and I have nothing to say, about this or about Kashmir case too. Not ready," said the actor.
While a bunch of Bollywood celebrities appreciated the revocation of Article 370 in Kashmir, none of them shared their thoughts on Pehlu Khan's case.
In April 2017, Khan, a 55-year-old dairy farmer from Haryana's Nuh, was beaten up by self-styled cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on Delhi-Alwar highway.
He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital two days later.
An amateur video that went viral showed Khan being beaten up by a mob, thrown to the ground and kicked.
Two FIRs were filed in the case- one against the attackers and the other accusing Khan and his sons with allegedly transporting cattle without requisite permissions.
A Rajasthan court on Wednesday acquitted all six men accused of lynching Pehlu Khan to death. The accused men were let off on the benefit of the doubt. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 23:48 IST

