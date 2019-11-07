Sonali Bendre (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Sonali Bendre (Image courtesy: Instagram)

National Cancer Awareness Day: Sonali Bendre advices people to go for health check-up

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 21:23 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 7 (ANI): On the occasion of National Cancer Awareness Day, Sonali Bendre who was diagnosed with high-grade cancer, urged people to step out and go for a health check-up.
In a post on her Twitter handle, Sonali shared her throwback picture which seems from the days of her treatment and asked people to 'pledge to protect their family/friend by scheduling a health checkup.'
"#YouCanToday. This #NationalCancerAwarenessDay, make sure you pledge to protect yourself and your family/friend by scheduling a health checkup. Be aware and do the tests, especially if cancer runs in your family... because trust me, early detection saves lives!"
Adding, " You can make a difference. Commit to getting a test done today. Get someone you care about to do the same."

The 43-year old star who has never shied away about opening about her disease and transformation, actively documented her life while fighting cancer.
Earlier in April, she talked about how her journey has been and shared that cancer can happen to anyone at the 5th International Conference of CAHOCON in Mumbai. Sonali was called as the guest due to her continuing efforts to survive her vicissitude and raise awareness regarding cancer. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:19 IST

Meghan Markle makes her debut visit to the Field of Remembrance

Washington DC [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): Meghan Markle, accompanied by husband Prince Harry, made her first visit at the Field of Remembrance service on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 21:53 IST

Alex Rodriguez jokes about considering Jennifer Lopez as boss of house

Washington DC [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): Alex Rodriguez who recently appeared on a television show joked about her fiancee and singer Jennifer Lopez.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 21:30 IST

Here's how Meghan Markle, Prince Harry surprised military families!

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed their support for military families with a beautiful and heart-touching gesture.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 21:09 IST

PM Modi receives warm welcome from Yami Gautam at Rising...

New Delhi (India), Nov 7 (ANI): Bollywood's diva Yami Gautam who has been selected as the brand ambassador of the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019, was delighted to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 19:54 IST

Big- B gets heartfelt messages from film fraternity on hitting...

New Delhi (India), Nov 7 (ANI): As megastar and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan clocked half a century in the industry on Thursday, scores of celebrities stormed the social media with their congratulatory post.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:41 IST

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessing at Golden Temple before starting...

New Delhi (India), Nov 7 (ANI): It seems like Janhvi Kapoor is having a great time in Amritsar, admiring the beauty and seeking blessings at the Golden Temple before commencing the shoot of her upcoming film 'Dostana 2.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:20 IST

Akshay Kumar recreates 'Namastey London' scene on sets of 'Sooryavanshi'

New Delhi (India), Nov 7 (ANI): Akshay Kumar recently recreated a scene from the 2007 hit movie 'Namastey London' along with Katrina Kaif and shared it on social media on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:47 IST

Ajay Devgn to produce film on Ramsay brothers

New Delhi (India), Nov 7 (ANI): Ajay Devgn who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,' is set to turn producer for another film along with director Priti Sinha.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:40 IST

Sara Ali Khan has been preparing for Bollywood 'since 2000'!

New Delhi (India), Nov 7 (ANI): While her first Bollywood debut came just last year, Sara Ali Khan has been waiting for her shot "since 2000"!

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:32 IST

Salman Khan drops 'Naina Lade' song from Dabangg 3

New Delhi (India), Nov 7 (ANI): 'Chulbul Panday' Salman Khan on Thursday dropped the song 'Naina Lade' from much-awaited action-thriller 'Dabangg 3'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:25 IST

Wedding song 'Kaise Banegi Sarkar' from 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' out

New Delhi (India), Nov 7 (ANI): Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a celebration number 'Kaise Banegi Sarkar' from his upcoming feature film 'Motichoor Chakhnachoor' on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:19 IST

Not dressing for your approval: Gigi Hadid responds to style critics

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): American model Gigi Hadid responded to fans in the best way by asserting that she isn't here to meet their sky-high expectations when it comes to style.

Read More
iocl