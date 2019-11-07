National Cancer Awareness Day: Sonali Bendre advices people to go for health check-up

New Delhi (India), Nov 7 (ANI): On the occasion of National Cancer Awareness Day, Sonali Bendre who was diagnosed with high-grade cancer, urged people to step out and go for a health check-up.

In a post on her Twitter handle, Sonali shared her throwback picture which seems from the days of her treatment and asked people to 'pledge to protect their family/friend by scheduling a health checkup.'

"#YouCanToday. This #NationalCancerAwarenessDay, make sure you pledge to protect yourself and your family/friend by scheduling a health checkup. Be aware and do the tests, especially if cancer runs in your family... because trust me, early detection saves lives!"

Adding, " You can make a difference. Commit to getting a test done today. Get someone you care about to do the same."



The 43-year old star who has never shied away about opening about her disease and transformation, actively documented her life while fighting cancer.

Earlier in April, she talked about how her journey has been and shared that cancer can happen to anyone at the 5th International Conference of CAHOCON in Mumbai. Sonali was called as the guest due to her continuing efforts to survive her vicissitude and raise awareness regarding cancer. (ANI)

