National Film Award: Ayushmann Khurrana congratulates fellow winner Surekha Sikri

New Delhi (India), Aug 10 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana who won 'Best Actor' in the 66th National Award announced today expressed his happiness over the honour and gave special credit to Surekha Sikri who won the award in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Congratulating teams of both films 'Andhadhun' and 'Badhai Ho' for their victory, he tweeted, "Feeling ecstatic and overwhelmed! Congratulations to the entire Badhaai Ho team... and Surekha Sikri ma'am you're the best!"



In a second tweet, he wrote, "A big congratulations to the entire team of Andhadhun. It's a surreal feeling!."



'Andhadhun' was named the best Hindi film of the year and the award for the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment went to 'Badhaai Ho.'

Apart from this Ayushmann who shared the Best Actor award with Vicky Kaushal wrote about his bond with the star in a note on his Instagram story

"This guy is a gem. As soon as he got to know about his/our victory in the national awards, he called me and congratulated me. Vicky yara I am so proud of you. Thank you for being so gracious. Lots of Love," he wrote alongside a picture which seems from an award show.



He also congratulated the star on his Twitter handle with some sweet words of appreciation. "Winning a National Award is truly humbling and gratifying. I'm forever grateful for the love I've received! Also, a big hug and congratulations to my bro," he tweeted.



The awards were announced on Friday at a press conference by the awards jury Chairperson Rahul Rawail.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' also won the best director award for Aditya Dhar, 'Andhadhun' has been honoured with the award for Best Screenplay (adapted). (ANI)

