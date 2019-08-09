Ayushmann Khurrana, Image courtesy: Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana, Image courtesy: Instagram

National Film Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana expresses happiness over big win

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 21:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for portraying diverse roles with perfection, has garnered immense appreciation for choosing films that are offbeat, unique as well as socially relevant.
Ayushmann's recently released films 'Andhadhun' and 'Badhaai Ho' have not only left everyone spellbound but also bagged top honours at the National Film Awards 2019.
'Andhadhun' took home three accolades -- Best Hindi Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor Award for Ayushmann Khurrana, which he shares with Vicky Kaushal, who bagged the honour for his film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.
Ayushmann's other film 'Badhaai Ho' also won big at the National Awards. The film bagged the title of Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Surekha Sikri won the Best Supporting Actress for the film.
After his big win at the awards, Ayushmann thanked his fans and his teams.
"It's truly humbling and hugely gratifying to win the coveted National Awards. As an artist, I have always tried to back disruptive content that stands out for its quality content. Today's honour is a validation of my hard work, my belief system, my journey in movies and my reason to be an actor in the first place," he said.
Expressing happiness that both his films won top honours at the awards, he added, "Over and above my personal win, I'm thrilled that both the films that I have done - 'Andhadhun' and 'Badhaai Ho' have won at the prestigious National Awards. It again validates that people of our country want to see cinema that entertains, that they can cherish, discuss and endorse."
Ayushmann hailed the director of the film Sriram Raghavan and said he "deserves all the accolades for creating a new genre of cinema."
"Andhadhun is a path-breaking film and Sriram Raghavan deserves all the accolades for creating a new genre of cinema for Indian audiences to enjoy. I have been truly fortunate to be a part of Sriram Raghvan's vision and congratulate my director for his genius. As an artist, 'Andhadhun' challenged me and I strongly feel it made me a better actor," he said.
The actor said that he took up 'Badhaai Ho' because he believed in the film.
"With 'Badhaai Ho' again I took up a taboo topic because I believed that people would be ok to see this kind of cinema. I'm glad that a subject like 'Badhaai Ho' also won big today and I congratulate my director Amit Sharma for his breakthrough script that became a talking point in every household. It was a pleasure to collaborate with a forward-thinking creative mind like him and again disrupt the stereotyped notions of what Hindi cinema should be," he said.
"I will continue on this journey to discover and back cinema that truly stands apart and brings people back into the theatres," he concluded.
The actor has earned his stripes for choosing varied roles that become huge talking points. He has done films like 'Vicky Donor', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Badhaai Ho', which deals with sperm donation, erectile dysfunction and the sex life of adult couples, respectively.
While the year that has gone by has proven to be a big hit for the actor, he has an interesting line-up of films ahead of him - 'Dream Girl', 'Gulabo Sitabo', 'Bala' and 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' among others. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 21:42 IST

Halsey opens up about discovering femininity in her music

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, popularly known as Halsey, has started recognising her gender which she once hated.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 21:31 IST

Katy Perry drops her latest single 'Small Talk'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): American singer Katy Perry just dropped her new single 'Small Talk' along with the lyric video.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:33 IST

'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw' crosses Rs 50 crore mark

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham-starrer 'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw', which opened to a mixed response, crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark after 7 days of its run at the box office.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:30 IST

Lady Gaga ready to fight lawsuit claims lawyer

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): American singer Lady Gaga has hired an attorney after a songwriter accused the star of stealing the melody for her Oscar-winning song 'Shallow'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:01 IST

Pregnant Anne Hathaway looks stunning at Broadway play red carpet

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): Soon-to-be mother Anne Hathaway graced the red carpet on Thursday at the opening of Broadway play 'Sea Wall/A Life' at the Hudson Theatre in New York City.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 19:24 IST

National Film Awards 2019: Vicky Kaushal wins best actor for...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): In spite of being a newbie in the film industry, Vicky Kaushal has managed to win millions of hearts right from his debut film 'Masaan' to delivering some phenomenal performances in 'Raazi', 'Sanju' and 'Manmarziyaan'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 18:36 IST

National Film Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The winners of the 66th National Film Awards were announced on Friday by Rahul Rawail, head of the jury for feature films. Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana were named Best Actors while Keerthy Suresh took home the Best Actress award.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 18:13 IST

National Film Awards: Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana share...

New Delhi (India), Aug 9 (ANI): Actors Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana have shared the Best Actor award as multiple honours came in for films 'AndhaDhun', 'Uri' and 'Badhaai Ho' in the National Film Awards for 2018 while veteran actress Tabu won the Best Actress for her role in 'Andhadhun'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 18:01 IST

Hilary Duff gets two new tattoos

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): Actor Hilary Duff just got herself inked with two new tattoos on her arm.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 17:54 IST

Bhumi Pednekar shares delightful experience from 'Saand Ki Aankh' shoot

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who will be seen playing the role of sharpshooter Prakashi Tomar, shared a delightful experience of how she relished time with children on the sets of her forthcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 15:40 IST

Melbourne's University honours Shahrukh Khan with a doctorate degree

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has added yet another feather in his cap.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:46 IST

Here's sneak peek into Kylie Jenner's birthday trip with Travis Scott

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): As the countdown for Kylie Jenner's 22nd birthday has begun, the makeup mogul isn't wasting any time in making the most out of her birthday vacation.

Read More
iocl