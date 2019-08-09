National Film Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana expresses happiness over big win

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for portraying diverse roles with perfection, has garnered immense appreciation for choosing films that are offbeat, unique as well as socially relevant.

Ayushmann's recently released films 'Andhadhun' and 'Badhaai Ho' have not only left everyone spellbound but also bagged top honours at the National Film Awards 2019.

'Andhadhun' took home three accolades -- Best Hindi Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor Award for Ayushmann Khurrana, which he shares with Vicky Kaushal, who bagged the honour for his film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Ayushmann's other film 'Badhaai Ho' also won big at the National Awards. The film bagged the title of Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Surekha Sikri won the Best Supporting Actress for the film.

After his big win at the awards, Ayushmann thanked his fans and his teams.

"It's truly humbling and hugely gratifying to win the coveted National Awards. As an artist, I have always tried to back disruptive content that stands out for its quality content. Today's honour is a validation of my hard work, my belief system, my journey in movies and my reason to be an actor in the first place," he said.

Expressing happiness that both his films won top honours at the awards, he added, "Over and above my personal win, I'm thrilled that both the films that I have done - 'Andhadhun' and 'Badhaai Ho' have won at the prestigious National Awards. It again validates that people of our country want to see cinema that entertains, that they can cherish, discuss and endorse."

Ayushmann hailed the director of the film Sriram Raghavan and said he "deserves all the accolades for creating a new genre of cinema."

"Andhadhun is a path-breaking film and Sriram Raghavan deserves all the accolades for creating a new genre of cinema for Indian audiences to enjoy. I have been truly fortunate to be a part of Sriram Raghvan's vision and congratulate my director for his genius. As an artist, 'Andhadhun' challenged me and I strongly feel it made me a better actor," he said.

The actor said that he took up 'Badhaai Ho' because he believed in the film.

"With 'Badhaai Ho' again I took up a taboo topic because I believed that people would be ok to see this kind of cinema. I'm glad that a subject like 'Badhaai Ho' also won big today and I congratulate my director Amit Sharma for his breakthrough script that became a talking point in every household. It was a pleasure to collaborate with a forward-thinking creative mind like him and again disrupt the stereotyped notions of what Hindi cinema should be," he said.

"I will continue on this journey to discover and back cinema that truly stands apart and brings people back into the theatres," he concluded.

The actor has earned his stripes for choosing varied roles that become huge talking points. He has done films like 'Vicky Donor', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Badhaai Ho', which deals with sperm donation, erectile dysfunction and the sex life of adult couples, respectively.

While the year that has gone by has proven to be a big hit for the actor, he has an interesting line-up of films ahead of him - 'Dream Girl', 'Gulabo Sitabo', 'Bala' and 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' among others. (ANI)

