Ayushmann Khurrana (Image courtesy: Instagram)
National Film Awards: Ayushmann Khurrana pens emotional poem recalling his days of struggling

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 16:57 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 10 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana who felt ecstatic on winning 'Best Actor' for 'Andhadhun' at National Film Awards, penned a beautiful poem, narrating his struggles and journey to stardom.
Taking to his Twitter handle, the 'Badhai Ho' star wrote an emotional poem where he described his journey, right from the time he first came to Mumbai till yesterday when he bagged his National Award, the poem says it all.
"Jab pehli dafaa aaya tha Mumbai tab bhi ho rahi thi baarish. Aaj bhi barkha bahaar hai.
Yahaan ki bheed ki tarah sapne thhe aankhon mein hazaar, Aaj bhi umangein tez taraar hain.
Maa baap ne nam aankhon se di thi mujhe parvaaz, Aaj bhi unki fikr bargaraar hai.
Second class sleeper pe aaya tha is sheher mein doston ke saath, Aaj bhi usi safar ka khumaar hai.
Uth kar gira, gir kar utha. Chala. Udaa. Aaj unhi thokaron ki khaatir mere hag mein rashtriya puraskaar hai," he wrote.

Earlier on Friday as soon as the results for the 66th National Film Awards were announced by the Jury Chairperson Rahul Rawail, Ayushmann who shared the 'best actor' award with Vicky Kaushal, congratulated the star with some sweet words of appreciations.
"Winning a National Award is truly humbling and gratifying. I'm forever grateful for the love I've received! Also, a big hug and congratulations to my bro," he tweeted.
The awards were announced on Friday at a press conference. 'Andhadhun' was named the best Hindi film of the year and the award for the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment went to 'Badhaai Ho.'
'Uri: The Surgical Strike' also won the best director award for Aditya Dhar, 'Andhadhun' has been honoured with the award for Best Screenplay (adapted). (ANI)

