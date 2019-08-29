National Sports Day: Taapsee, Bhumi's athletic still from 'Saand Ki Aankh'

New Delhi (India), Aug 29 (ANI): To mark National Sports Day, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar - who are all set to bring 'Shooter Dadis' on-screen - are having some fun while 'shooting'!

'Saand Ki Aankh' will see the two actors playing Prakashi and Chandro Tomar in who took up sharpshooting in their 50s. And Taapsee and Bhumi's latest still highlighting their athletic sides goes well with the day.

Standing in an arena and clad in matching Haryanvi outfits - green-hued shirts, blue skirts teamed with different dupattas - the two are seen flashing big smiles with shooting cards in their hands.

Adding to their desi village dadi look are the maroon bangles seen in their wrists.

The still of the two ladies from their upcoming feature was shared by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter.



The upcoming film marks the first collaboration of Taapsee and Bhumi and seems like the movie is close to their hearts as they have been actively sharing new stills every now and then.

Earlier in July, Taapsee shared a picture-perfect still featuring the two sitting on a 'charpoy' and basking in the sun.

The actors wrapped up shooting for the film two months ago in April.

The film revolves around the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters, who began sharpshooting in their fifties.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, 'Saand Ki Aankh' is being produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar and will hit big screens around Diwali this year. (ANI)

