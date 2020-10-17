Navratri has tremendous possibilities, let's enhance our energy system: Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Urging everyone to "work on enhancing our energy system", actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday extended her greetings as the holy festival of Navratri began.

The Queen actor took to Twitter to share a throwback picture of herself from a Shakti temple seeking blessings from the Mother Goddess.

She wrote how the festival of Navratri can bring in "tremendous possibilities," for everyone.



"Shiva is absolute nothingess Shakti is the play of energy which means Shakti is everything #Navratri has tremendous possibilities, let's work on enhancing our energy system #Navratri2020," she tweeted.

The celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The fun-filled festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. (ANI)

