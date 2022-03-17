Navya Nanda posts adorable birthday wish for mother Shweta Bachchan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan turned a year older, on Thursday. On this special occasion, Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda has posted a series of throwback pictures to mark her mother's special day.

Navya went down her memory lane and shared adorable childhood photographs with her mother in an Instagram Story.

She captioned her story, "Happy Birthday" with heart emoticons.







Earlier, Shweta's brother and actor Abhishek Bachchan too wished his sister on her birthday. He also walked down memory lane by sharing throwback pictures on social media.

For the unversed, Navya is a graduate of Fordham University. She is currently working on several social causes. (ANI)

