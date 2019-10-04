Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin congratulates 'Roam Rome Mein' co-star, director Tannishtha for Asia Star Award at BIFF

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 23:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Nawazuddin Siddiqui congratulated his co-star and filmmaker Tannishtha Chatterjee who bagged the Asia Star Award at the 2019 Busan International Film Festival for their upcoming film 'Roam Rome Mein'.
The feature written and helmed by Tannishtha herself is also making her directorial debut with the movie screened at the 24th edition of the festival in South Korea.
It also stars Valentina Corti, Isha Talwar and Francesco Apollini.
Congratulating the director and team on the win, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor wrote on Twitter, "The wonderful thought is now a beautiful film Roam Rome Mein in Busan Film Fest. Congratulations Tannishtha Chatterjee & Team Winning the Asia Star Award at the prestigious BIFF2019 for Roam Rome Mein."

The film is bankrolled by Pankaj Razdan and Ravi Walia along with Eros International.
The festival which commenced on Thursday, October 3, also had a world premiere of Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sensharma's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'.
'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' is written and directed by the 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' director Alankrita Shrivastava.
The festival culminates on October 12. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 22:40 IST

Bhumi Pednekar earns Face of Asia honour at Busan International...

New Delhi (India), Oct 4 (ANI): The 24th Busan International Film Festival "has been all things special" for Bhumi Pednekar!

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 22:13 IST

John Turturro's 'The Jesus Rolls' to be screened at Rome Film Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): John Turturro-starrer and directorial 'The Jesus Rolls' is set to get a world premiere at the Rome Film Festival's pre-screening event on October 16.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 21:42 IST

Shabana Azmi salutes husband Javed Akhtar for believing in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): On this day, about 55 years ago, the renowned lyricist, poet and screenwriter Javed Akhtar began his journey to fulfill his dreams.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 21:25 IST

Unmute feelings, unlock mind: Aamir Khan spreads a word on World...

New Delhi (India), Oct 4 (ANI): Ahead of the World Mental Health Day on October 10, 'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan is urging fans to "unmute feeling" and "unlock mind" to lead to a mindful life!

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:37 IST

Shay Mitchell suffered 'severe depression' and loneliness before...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Actor Shay Mitchell who announced her pregnancy in June has now revealed that she felt "extremely lonely" and went through "severe depression" earlier.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:33 IST

Justin Bieber tells PETA to 'focus on real problems', leave his...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): "PETA go focus on real problems," responded Justin Bieber to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals after it called out the singer and wife Hailey Baldwin over their decision to buy a pair of exotic cats amounting to around USD 35,000.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:56 IST

Every day is Durga's: Kajol kicks off Durga Puja celebrations...

New Delhi (India), Oct 4 (ANI): Kickstarting the Durga Puja celebrations on Friday, actor Kajol along with mother Tanuja and sister Tanisha Mukerji, stepped out in style to offer prayers at a Durga Puja pandal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:49 IST

Allegations against Robert De Niro are beyond absurd, says actor's lawyer

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): A day after Robert De Niro's ex-employee Graham Chase Robinson accused him of seeking sexual advances, the actor's attorney Tom Harvey, has denied the allegation calling them "beyond absurd".

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:16 IST

Three night 'Friends' premiere rakes in USD 2.9 million

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): The immensely popular TV show 'Friends' doesn't seem to have lost its charm even after 25 years it started airing!

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:37 IST

Anupam Kher, Dev Patel's 'Hotel Mumbai' to hit Indian screens on...

New Delhi (India), Oct 4 (ANI): Anupam Kher and Dev Patel starrer 'Hotel Mumbai' based on the brutal 26/11 Mumbai terror attack is slated to hit Indian screens on November 22- on the 11th anniversary of deadly terroir strikes that left more than 100 people dead.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:35 IST

Two women accuse James Franco of sexual misconduct

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Two women have filed a lawsuit against 'Eat Pray Love' actor James Franco claiming that they were sexually exploited in his now-defunct acting school.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:11 IST

Jennifer Lopez, Maluma's 'Marry Me' goes on floors

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): The shooting of 'Marry Me' starring Jennifer Lopez and Maluma among others has begun.

Read More
iocl