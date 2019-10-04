Nawazuddin congratulates 'Roam Rome Mein' co-star, director Tannishtha for Asia Star Award at BIFF

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:33 IST

Justin Bieber tells PETA to 'focus on real problems', leave his...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): "PETA go focus on real problems," responded Justin Bieber to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals after it called out the singer and wife Hailey Baldwin over their decision to buy a pair of exotic cats amounting to around USD 35,000.