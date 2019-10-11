A still from the trailer (Courtesy: YouTube)
A still from the trailer (Courtesy: YouTube)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops amusing trailer of 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:41 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 11 (ANI): After garnering much appreciation with films like 'Roam Rome Mein,' Nawazuddin Siddiqui dropped the first trailer of his upcoming film 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' on Friday.
Going by trailer, it looks the film is going to be a fun riot with its cutting edge comedy.
'Motichoor Chaknachoor' seems to be serving the viewers a dose of everything from heartbreak to fights, competition, and stress.
The film narrates the story of two bachelors struggling to find their perfect better halves.
Nawazuddin essays the role of a 36-year-old Dubai returns NRI, Pushpinder Tyagi, who after a lot of struggles marries a girl named Annie, played by Athiya Shetty.
Annie's only aspiration in life is to settle in abroad by hook or crook. Therefore she finally, in the end, ties the knot with Pushpinder Tyagi with the hope of making a living in Dubai.


Other than Athiya and the 'Sacred Games' star the film also stars Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand and Usha Nagar in pivotal roles.
The film helmed by Debamitra Biswal is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia. It will hit the theatres on November 15, this year. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:51 IST

Ajay Devgn wraps up second schedule of 'Maidaan'

New Delhi (India), Oct 11 (ANI): Ajay Devgn has wrapped up the second shooting schedule of sports drama 'Maidaan' in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:25 IST

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 77 on Friday, greeted thousands of his frenzied fans outside his residence and thanked them for their wishes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:07 IST

Harry Styles sends out personalised messages on World Mental Health Day

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): To mark World Mental Health Day, style icon and former 'One Direction' bandmate Harry Styles sent out personalised messages with the acronym TPWK, which stands for 'Treat People With Kindness.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:59 IST

I tried to take my life: Jameela Jamil reveals mental health struggles

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): On World Mental Health Day, actor Jameela Jamil opened up about her mental health struggles and revealed how she tried to kill herself at one point in time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:56 IST

Lata Mangeshkar showers birthday wishes on Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Nightingale of Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar extended her warm wishes to one of India's greatest actors, Amitabh Bachchan on his 77th birthday!

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:34 IST

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's patch up sure to happen

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Looks like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are getting back together soon.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:22 IST

Kevin Hart breaks his silence over car crash incident

Washington DC [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): American stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Hart who met with an accident last month, finally opened up about the incident in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:16 IST

Here's a glance at iconic on-screen duo Amitabh, Rekha's journey...

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Over the years, Indian cinema has witnessed many remarkable pairings that have left the audiences wanting for more. One such successful on-screen duo is megastar Amitabh Bachchan and timeless beauty Rekha.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:04 IST

Here's why Oprah Winfrey refrains from becoming a mother!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): American talk show host Oprah Winfrey has opened up about some of her biggest life choices of not marrying, and not having children.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:59 IST

Bollywood pours in wishes for Big B on his 77th B'day

New Delhi (India), Oct 11 (ANI): As Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan ringed in his 77th birthday on Friday, several celebrities from the industry flooded the social media with wishes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:21 IST

Here's how Ed Sheeran, Prince Harry are promoting mental health

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Singer Ed Sheeran and the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry have joined forces to bring awareness on World Mental Health Day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:07 IST

Here's how frenzied fans queued outside Amitabh Bachchan's...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): As Amitabh Bachchan, the living legend of the Indian cinema, turned 77 today, several frenzied fans thronged the streets outside his residence to catch a glimpse of the iconic star and wish him a long life.

Read More
iocl