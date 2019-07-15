Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops teaser of song 'Swaggy Chudiyan'

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:31 IST

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): Adding more feathers to his cap, Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is set to croon a rap song 'Swaggy Chudiyan' for his forthcoming film 'Bole Chudiyan', dropped the teaser of the song today.
The actor gave a sneak peek of his first ever rap as he shared the teaser on Twitter.

In the 28-second teaser, giving a rustic flavour to the rap, Nwazuddin is seen crooning the song in style. Later, a glimpse of the female lead Tamannaah Bhatia is seen in the teaser video. The song is penned by Kumaar and composed by Inder and Sunny Bawra.
'Bole Chudiyan' will be directed by Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Siddiqui and produced by Rajesh and Kiran Bhatia of Woodpecker Movies. It will be extensively shot in Rajasthan.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will also be seen joining the cast of the film on Nawazuddin Siddiqui's request.
Recently, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' fame wrapped up shooting for Honey Trehan's debut film 'Raat Akeli Hai' in which he will be seen alongside Radhika Apte. He also joined the cast of 'Housefull 4' for rolling a song. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:17 IST

Cast of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' gets nostalgic as film clocks 8 years

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): One of the Bollywood's most-loved film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' clocked eight years of its release today, and to make the celebrations more special, Farhan Akhtar penned a quirky note.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:50 IST

'Batla House': Nora Fatehi steals the show with recreated...

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): A popular classic song stirred with fresh peppy beats and topped with Nora Fatehi- a perfect recipe that makes for a catchy party number and that's exactly what the 'Batla House' song 'O Saki Saki' is.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:25 IST

Adam Sandler helps raise funds to honour late actor Cameron Boyce

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): American actor Adam Sandler paid tribute to his late 'Grown Ups' co-star Cameron Boyce in a sweet and generous manner.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:17 IST

Kartik Aaryan introduces 'Chintu Tyagi' from 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan, who jetted off to Lucknow recently to commence shooting for his upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh,' shared his first look from the film as Chintu Tyagi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:28 IST

'WAR' teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff engage in deadly action stunts

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): Bollywood action heroes Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are all set to take you on a journey filled with stunts and power packed action sequences with their latest film 'War'. The makers of the film surprised fans by dropping a teaser on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:52 IST

'Super 30' sees excellent first weekend, crosses Rs. 50 crore mark

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan's latest outing 'Super 30' has set the cash registers ringing and how! The film, which opened to mixed reviews, performed remarkably well during its opening weekend and crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:35 IST

Meghan King Edmonds shares picture clicked by husband amid...

Washington D.C.[USA], July 15 (ANI): American TV personality Meghan King Edmonds whose husband Jim was accused of having an affair was given a shout-out in a series of smiley family pictures by his wife.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 13:51 IST

SRK to be bestowed with Honorary Doctorate at Indian Film...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan in his career spanning 27 years has received several awards for his incredible performances and raw acting prowess in many of his films.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 13:27 IST

Soulja Boy released from jail five months early

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): American rapper DeAndre Way, popularly known as Soulja Boy, is a free man once again! The artist was released from a Los Angeles jail on Sunday, after serving a little more than three months behind bars for a probation violation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 13:22 IST

Scarlett Johansson clarifies comments on politically correct casting

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): One year after actor Scarlett Johansson decided to exit upcoming film 'Rub and Tug' following the backlash she received for being cast as a transgender man, the star made headlines for a new interview in which she spoke about politically correct casting and stated

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 12:04 IST

Next 007 to be revealed in 'Bond 25'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): There has been a lot of speculation on who will replace actor Daniel Craig as the next James Bond and the upcoming film 'Bond 25' may just solve the mystery!

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:56 IST

Meghan Markle meets Beyonce at 'The Lion King' premiere

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): Queen Bey meets the Duchess of Sussex! Looking like a million dollars, the pop royal, Beyonce attended the London premiere of 'The Lion King' and immediately bonded with another royal Meghan Markle.

Read More
iocl