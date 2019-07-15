Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops teaser of song 'Swaggy Chudiyan'

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): Adding more feathers to his cap, Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is set to croon a rap song 'Swaggy Chudiyan' for his forthcoming film 'Bole Chudiyan', dropped the teaser of the song today.

The actor gave a sneak peek of his first ever rap as he shared the teaser on Twitter.

In the 28-second teaser, giving a rustic flavour to the rap, Nwazuddin is seen crooning the song in style. Later, a glimpse of the female lead Tamannaah Bhatia is seen in the teaser video. The song is penned by Kumaar and composed by Inder and Sunny Bawra.

'Bole Chudiyan' will be directed by Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Siddiqui and produced by Rajesh and Kiran Bhatia of Woodpecker Movies. It will be extensively shot in Rajasthan.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will also be seen joining the cast of the film on Nawazuddin Siddiqui's request.

Recently, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' fame wrapped up shooting for Honey Trehan's debut film 'Raat Akeli Hai' in which he will be seen alongside Radhika Apte. He also joined the cast of 'Housefull 4' for rolling a song. (ANI)