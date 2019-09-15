Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paulo Coelho
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paulo Coelho

Nawazuddin Siddiqui receives praises from author Paulo Coelho

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 02:17 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): Ace lyricist and novelist Paulo Coelho has appreciated actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his acting skills in the second instalment of Netflix series 'Sacred Games'.
Coelho took to twitter to praise the actor for his role and also expressed admiration for 'Sacred Games' season 2.
"One of the best series on Netflix, with the great actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui," tweeted the novelist.

Reverting to his compliment, Nawazuddin exclaimed that he is "an ardent fan" of Coelho's writing and he is more than happy to be noticed by an acclaimed personality like him.
"Sir Paulo Coelho I have read your books The Alchemist and have also watched the film 'Veronika decides to Die' based on your novel. I have always been an ardent fan of your writing and it's an honour 2 be noticed and mentioned by someone like you I don't have words to describe the feeling Thank You," wrote the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor.

Based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel by the same name, 'Sacred Games' made the nation sit up and take notice of its gripping plot and powerful performances.
The second season of the series aired on Netflix on August 15, 2019.
On the work front, the 'Sacred Games' actor recently wrapped up shooting for Honey Trehan's debut film 'Raat Akeli Hai' in which he will be seen alongside Radhika Apte.
He is currently busy filming for 'Bole Chudiyan' alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and joined the cast of 'Housefull 4' for a song. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 02:24 IST

Felicity Huffman may serve sentence in a prison close to her residence

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Lawyers of Actor Felicity Huffman who has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for her involvement in college admissions scam are now working on to ensure that she gets to serve her sentence at a prison facility closer to her house.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 02:16 IST

Priyanka pens heartfelt note post 'The Sky Is Pink' world premiere

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): As 'The Sky Is Pink' premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on Saturday, Priyanka Chopra took to social media to express her gratitude towards the people involved in the film.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:56 IST

Anurag Kashyap, Abhishek shares memories as 'Manmarziyaan' turns one

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared a screenshot of Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram Story on photo-sharing application and a small clip as their film, 'Manmarziyaan' clocked one year today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:36 IST

Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of 'Takht' session

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): It looks like the preparation for filmmaker Karan Johar's ambitious multi-starrer film 'Takht' is in full swing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:35 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput shares to-do-list: Want to fly plane,...

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who recently entertained the audience with his film 'Chhichhore', on Saturday, shared his to-do-list in life.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:30 IST

Melissa Benoist, Chris Wood make first red carpet appearance...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Newly married couple 'Supergirl' star Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood made heads turn as they made their first red carpet appearance as husband and wife at the 2019 Saturn Awards in Hollywood.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 21:25 IST

Irrfan Khan back in Mumbai after 'successful surgery' in London

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Actor Irrfan Khan returned to Mumbai after a 'successful surgery', post wrapping up his upcoming film 'Angrezi Medium' in London.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 21:10 IST

Gigi Hadid sued for posting photo of ex Zayn Malik

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been sued for copyright infringement after she shared a photo of her ex-boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 19:02 IST

Rakul Preet Singh buys stake in team in tennis league

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Taking her passion for sports forward, actor Rakul Preet Singh bought a stake in the Finecab Hyderabad strikers of the Tennis Premier League (TPL).

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:25 IST

Nick congratulates Priyanka, 'Sky is Pink' team for TIFF premiere

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): Nick Jonas who is busy with the 'Happiness Begins' tour and could not accompany his wife Priyanka Chopra for the premiere of 'The Sky Is Pink' at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is all praises for her and said that the 'movie is so powerful.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:07 IST

B-town celebs greet fans on 'Hindi Diwas'

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): From Randeep Hooda to Ajay Devgn, several celebrities on Saturday extended their wishes on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:52 IST

James Gunn reveals full cast of 'The Suicide Squad'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Director James Gunn has finally unveiled the full cast of 'The Suicide Squad'.

Read More
iocl