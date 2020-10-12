Nawazuddin Siddiqui reunites with 'Serious Men' producers for Umesh Shukla's next film

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Almost a week after the Netflix release of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Serious Men,' its producers are all set to reunite with the actor for a film, which is to be co-produced by 'Oh My God' filmmaker Umesh Shukla.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the update along with a first look poster featuring Siddiqui in it.

"IT'S OFFICIAL... #SeriousMen producers collaborate with #OhMyGod and #102NotOut maker Umesh Shukla... Will jointly produce a film starring #NawazuddinSiddiqui," he tweeted.



The film as per the poster has been dubbed as "an incredible story, you won't believe is true."

Directed by Sejal Shah, the film will be produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, Gaurav Shukla, Bhavesh Mandalia and Sejal Shah.

The filmmakers did not reveal the title and other details about the cast of the film yet. (ANI)

