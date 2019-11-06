Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to be honoured with Asian Film Talent Award at SIFF

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:42 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be honoured by Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award at the Singapore International Film Festival (SIFF) for his Netflix's Emmy-nominated original series Sacred Games on November 23.
The Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) which is set to return with its 30th edition, will commence on November 21 and conclude on December 8.
Besides the ceremony, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijan' star will also be holding a conversation session at the festival. Sometime back, the actor was honoured by the Golden Dragon Award at the Cardiff International Film Festival for his excellence in cinema in the International market.
On the work front, Nawazuddin is awaiting his next release 'Motichoor Chaknachoor,' a wedding comedy which is slated to hit silver screens on November 15.
Meanwhile, he also wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film 'Bole Chudiyan,' which is helmed by his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. (ANI)

