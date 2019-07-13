Nawazuddin Siddiqui to rap for 'Bole Chudiyan'

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): After his stellar acting performances, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is now set to woo the audience with his voice now as he turns rapper for his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's directorial debut 'Bole Chudiyan'.

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor will rap the song 'Swaggy Chudiyan' in the upcoming romantic drama where he plays the lead and also stars Tamannaah Bhatia.

'Bole Chudiyan' will be produced by Rajesh and Kiran Bhatia of Woodpecker Movies and is set to be shot completely in Rajasthan.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will also be seen joining the cast of the film on Nawazuddin Siddiqui's request.

Recently, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' fame wrapped up shooting for Honey Trehan's debut film 'Raat Akeli Hai' in which he will be seen alongside Radhika Apte. He also joined the cast of 'Housefull 4' for rolling a song. (ANI)