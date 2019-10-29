Nawazuddin Siddiqui wins big at 2019 Cardiff International Film Festival

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): 'Sacred Games' actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been bestowed with the Golden Dragon Award at this year's Cardiff International Film Festival in the UK.

The actor on Tuesday extended a word of thanks to UK politician and counsel general of Wales, Mick Antoniw, for presenting him with the award at this year's festival.

"Thank You Mr. Mick Antoniw, the Counsel General of Wales, UK & "Cardiff International Film Festival" for bestowing me with the prestigious Golden Dragon Award," Nawaz tweeted.



Cardiff Festival which commenced on Thursday, October 24, and ended on Sunday, October 27, also honoured veteran Hollywood actor Judi Dench with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor also congratulated Dench writing, "Congratulations #DameJudiDench on receiving the Lifetime Achievement award."

Moreover, the actor was also part of the festival's official jury along with Indian TV actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya among others.

On the work front, he has recently appeared in the Netflix series 'Sacred Games' opposite Saif Ali Khan. Meanwhile, the actor is also awaiting the release of his forthcoming quirky comedy 'Motichoor Chakhnachoor' where he will be seen depicting his romantic side opposite Athiya Shetty.

The film also stars Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand and Usha Nagar in pivotal roles.

The Debamitra Biswal-directorial is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia and will hit the theatres on November 15 this year. (ANI)

