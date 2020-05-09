Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Ghoomketu' to release on Zee5

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's next film 'Ghoomketu' will release on the online video streaming platform Zee5.

Helmed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Network, the comedy-drama will start streaming from May 22.

The feature film revolves around the life of a struggling writer portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh made an announcement about the release of the film on social media on Saturday.

Besides Siddiqui, the comedy-drama also features actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. (ANI)

