Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Twitter)
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Nawazuddin's 'Roam Rome Mein' to be screened at Busan International Film Festival

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:37 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): Nawazddin Siddiqui and Tannishtha Chatterjee starrer 'Roam Rome Main' has been selected for screening at the Busan International Film Festival.
The upcoming feature is written and helmed by Tannishtha herself who is also making her directorial debut. Nawaz's next also stars Valentina Corti, Isha Talwar and Francesco Apollini.
Pankaj Razdan and Ravi Walia are producing it with Eros International.
Sharing the news on Twitter, film critic Taran Adarsh also put out the poster of the movie featuring Nawazuddin against the view of a city from a height.
Popular for his notorious and serious roles, the actor is pictured as a bespectacled decent looking man.

The festival which is scheduled to commence on October 3 this year will also have a world premiere of Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sensharma's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'.
On the work front, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor will be seen in a cameo in 'Housefull 4' and will also be seen romancing Tamanna Bhatia in 'Bole Chudiyan'.
The romantic drama, which will mark the directorial debut of Nawazuddin's brother, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, will be produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiren Zaveri Bhatia. The film has been extensively shot in Rajasthan.
In the film, Nawazuddin will croon a rap song 'Swaggy Chudiyan', the teaser of which has been released before. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:28 IST

Brad Pitt's 'Ad Astra', Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' to go...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): The line-up of the upcoming 21st Mumbai Film Festival includes Brad Pitt's latest release 'Ad Astra' and Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' starring Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, and Scott Z. Burns' 'The Report'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:01 IST

Shooting of Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra's 'Shakuntala Devi -...

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra's upcoming outing 'Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer' went on floors on Monday in London.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:46 IST

Lata Mangeshkar joins Instagram

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): Music legend and 'India's nightingale' Lata Mangeshkar who turned 90 on Wednesday has made her debut on the picture and video sharing application, Instagram.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:42 IST

Bollywood remembers late actor Viju Khote as 'dear friend', 'institution'

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities on Monday mourned the death of iconic actor Viju Khote who died early in the day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:27 IST

Akshay, Bobby, Riteish beg for 'Ek Chumma' in latest 'Housefull 4' track

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): The first song 'Ek Chumma' from the much-awaited comedy riot 'Housefull 4' is finally out and it is one ultra groovy and peppy number.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:45 IST

Made of magic and love, here's 'Sanedo' from 'Made in China'

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): Bringing out the romance between the onscreen Gujarati couple - Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy - the makers of 'Made in China' have dropped yet another fun track 'Sanedo' from the film!

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:15 IST

Kartik Aaryan starts preparation for 'Dostana 2'

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): Bollywood's dashing actor Kartik Aaryan who currently has a handful of films in his kitty including 'Pati Patni Aur Woh,' 'Bhool Bhulaiya,' among others have started preparation for his next film 'Dostana 2' which also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:07 IST

'Mardaani 2' teaser: Rani Mukerji stuns in fierce cop avatar

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): The gripping teaser of 'Mardaani 2' featuring Rani Mukerji as a fearless cop released on Monday and the leading lady is thrilled that it happened during the auspicious period of Durga Puja.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:04 IST

CINTAA expresses condolences on demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) condoled the demise of Bollywood veteran Viju Khote - best known for his portrayal of Kalia in the 1975 hit 'Sholay' - who passed away on Monday morning. The actor's last rites will be held today at Electric Crematorium, Chanda

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 11:13 IST

Farhan Akhtar flaunts chiselled body in first look from 'Toofan'

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): Farhan Akhtar who is busy promoting his upcoming film 'The Sky is Pink,' surprised fans with his first look as a boxer from 'Toofan.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:42 IST

Jennifer Lopez shares beautiful moments from engagement party

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Singer Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez who recently threw a lavish engagement party, shared their favourite moments from the event.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:38 IST

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are a perfect couple!

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Singer Justin Bieber who is all set to exchange vows with model Hailey Baldwin for the second time, are a perfect couple.

Read More
iocl