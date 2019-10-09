Nawazuddin's 'Roam Rome Mein' to be screened at Rome Film Festival

New Delhi (India), Oct 9 (ANI): Nawazddin Siddiqui and Tannishtha Chatterjee starrer 'Roam Rome Mein' has been selected for screening at the Rome Film Festival.

The upcoming psychological-drama will have its pre-opening screening at Casa del Cinema in the Italian capital city at the film festival, which begins on October 17.

The film has been written and helmed by Tannishtha herself who is also making her directorial debut. Nawaz's next also stars Valentina Corti, Isha Talwar, and Francesco Apollini.

Pankaj Razdan and Ravi Walia are producing it with Eros International.

The 45-year-old actor also shared on Twitter a still from the flick featuring him along with his co-star.

On the work front, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor will be seen in a cameo in 'Housefull 4' and will also be seen romancing Tamanna Bhatia in 'Bole Chudiyan'.

The romantic drama, will mark the directorial debut of Nawazuddin's brother, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, will be produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiren Zaveri Bhatia. The film has been extensively shot in Rajasthan.

In the film, Nawazuddin will croon a rap song 'Swaggy Chudiyan', the teaser of which has been released before. (ANI)

