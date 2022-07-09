Nayanthara, Vignesh celebrate one month anniversary, post pictures with 'Thalaivar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Tamil director Vignesh Shivan who recently married actor Nayanthara, took to social media to celebrate their one-month marriage anniversary by sharing some unseen pictures with "Thalaivar Rajnikanth sir" clicked at the time of their wedding.

"With the loving Thalaivar Rajnikanth sir blessing our wedding with his esteemed presence with so much of positivity and goodwill. Happy to share some great moments on the one-month anniversary of our special day," captioned Vignesh on Instagram adding a slew of heart-eye emojis.

In the first picture, superstar Rajnikanth was seen greeting the bride, Nayanthara holding both her hands, a big smile on his face. He donned a simple white kurta and a pair of glasses with a classic black watch. On the other hand, Nayanthara faced her back to the camera as she wore an embroidered red saree with a flower garland on her hair.



Nayanthara had a big smile on her face as both she and Rajnikanth faced each other. The 'Netrikann' actor looked gorgeous, sporting heavy necklaces and forehead jewellery.





The next picture revealed superstar Thalaiva greeting Nayanthara's husband Vignesh as the latter seemed to bow to Rajnikanth. Vignesh had worn a traditional outfit with a beige-coloured shawl and both had smiles on their faces.



As for the next image, the couple was clicked along with Rajnikanth as the latter handed a wedding gift basket to the newlywed.



Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot on June 9 this year in an intimate ceremony at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family. Only a few celebrities were invited. Rajnikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Director Atlee were some of the few celebrities spotted at the wedding.

The couple is often seen updating their social media with mushy pictures of each other since their wedding. They recently took a trip to Thailand for their honeymoon and captured loving moments from there.

On the work front, Nayanthara is reportedly set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film 'Jawan'. The film will be directed by Atlee. Produced by Gauri Khan, 'Jawan' will be Shah Rukh Khan's first Pan-India film, which will be released on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. (ANI)

