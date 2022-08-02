"Need no rest, will work till 100": Alia's reply to question about working during pregnancy

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia, mom-to-be Alia Bhatt has now become an inspiration for many women who choose to work during their pregnancy.

During 'La Ilaaj' song launch from her upcoming movie 'Darlings' in the national capital, Alia was asked if she feels tired or feels the need to rest especially at a time when she is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor.

To the particular question, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star gave a befitting reply.



She said, "Agar aap fit ho, healthy ho, fine ho toh koi rest lene ki zarurat hai nahi. Kaam karna mujhe sukoon deta hai, mera passion hai.. it keeps my heart, my soul everything alive and charged. Toh main toh matlab 100 saal ki umar tak kaam karungi. (If you are fit, healthy and fine, then is there no need to take rest. Working brings peace to me, it is my passion, it keep my heart, my soul everything alive and charged. I would like to keep working till I am 100 years old)."

After tying the knot in a private ceremony in April, Alia and Ranbir announced the pregnancy in June, with an Instagram post.

She shared a picture that showed an ultrasound machine and the actors gazed at the screen with their backs to the camera.

Speaking to ANI recently, Ranbir described 2022 as a "blessing."

"I definitely see 2022 as a blessing. I am grateful for whatever good is happening in my life. Be it marriage or expecting a child...all these are precious moments and these moments will stay forever with me. 2022 is a big year for me and I am really looking forward to a new phase (phase of fatherhood)," an elated Ranbir shared. (ANI)

