Neena Gupta dispels rumours of 'Vadh' having shades of Shraddha murder case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): Bollywood actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta are coming together for a psychological thriller, titled 'Vadh'. After the release of its trailer on Friday, rumours of the movie having shades of the Shraddha Walker murder case abounded.

Rumours have it that the murder portrayal in the film is similar to how Aaftab Amin Poonawala killed his live-in partner Shraddha in south Delhi's Chhatarpur.

Quizzed on the rumours, Neena told ANI, "Don't believe such reports. Our film has nothing to do with Shraddha's murder case. Please stop making assumptions about the film. There is a murder portrayal in the film but it is nowhere close to this case."



Sanjay Mishra, who is known for his comic roles, will be seen portraying a serious character in this film.



On the shift of audience from theatres to OTT, Neena said, "Due to the pandemic, people's habit of going to cinema halls has changed. They have also become a bit lethargic and don't prefer spending much on watching films in the theatres when they watch multiple films in the comfort of their homes. However, I do think, slowly, people will turn up at the theatres again."

Written and directed by Rajeev Barnwal and Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 9, 2022.

Produced by J Studios and Next Level Productions, the film is presented by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Neena earned huge praise for her performance in the recently released 'Uunchai', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Sarika.

Sanjay Mishra will also be seen in director Rohit Shetty's upcoming comedy 'Cirkus' alongside Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on Christmas. (ANI)

