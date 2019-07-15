Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, Image courtesy: Instagram
Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, Image courtesy: Instagram

Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao join Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:52 IST

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): After treating the audience with their raw acting prowess in 'Badhaai Ho', actors Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao have joined the cast of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'.
The upcoming film, which stars Ayushmann in the lead, will deal with the subject of homosexuality and the taboo around it.
Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced that the film will also star Neena and Gajraj.

The duo, who played the role of Ayushmann's parents in 'Badhaai Ho', earned rave reviews for their performance in the film, which won several awards and honours last year.
The makers of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' had released an animated teaser of the film on May 9, which is sure to grab your attention thanks to its creativity and how well it delves into the subject of homosexuality and the taboo surrounding it.
The 50-second-long teaser perfectly captures the evolution of love stories in India and how people are familiar with heterosexual relationships like Romeo-Juliet, Laila- Majnu, Mirza-Sahiba, Raj-Simran. A few moments into the teaser, we get to see love stories of homosexuals which existed in the society but were never known or talked about.
The subject of homosexual relationships was well handled this year in Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. The audience now has grown receptive and open-minded to the idea of same-sex relationships on screen as more films are exploring the subject.
Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the upcoming film is a sequel of 2017 blockbuster 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'. The much-awaited film is being produced by Aanand L Rai, who also bankrolled the prequel.
'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' had received an overwhelming response from the audiences and critics alike for the way it dealt with a subject like erectile dysfunction. The film, helmed by RS Prasanna, released on September 1, 2017, and also starred Bhumi Pednekar.
The upcoming film is slated to hit the theatres on Valentine Day 2020 and will clash with Imtiaz Ali's next directorial featuring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda.
Apart from this movie, Ayushmann will also be seen in 'Bala' alongside Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar and 'Dream Girl' opposite Nushrat Bharucha. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 12:04 IST

Next 007 to be revealed in 'Bond 25'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): There has been a lot of speculation on who will replace actor Daniel Craig as the next James Bond and the upcoming film 'Bond 25' may just solve the mystery!

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:56 IST

Meghan Markle meets Beyonce at 'The Long King' premiere

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): Queen Bey meets the Duchess of Sussex! Looking like a million dollars, the pop royal, Beyonce attended the London premiere of 'The Long King' and immediately bonded with another royal Meghan Markle.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 10:06 IST

Kylie Jenner reveals if she misses Jordyn Woods

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): It has been nearly six months since American reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner ended her friendship with supermodel Jordyn Woods.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 09:48 IST

Kate Middleton returns to Wimbledon with Prince William

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): Seems like Kate Middleton can't get enough of the action at Wimbledon as she returned to the tennis tournament on Sunday to watch the final match with her husband Prince William.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 09:03 IST

Bollywood celebs react to England's win against New Zealand in...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): England created history after lifting their first ever trophy in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:26 IST

Aditya Roy Kapoor enjoys Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon final

New Delhi (India), July 14 (ANI): After enjoying India vs New Zealand and Australia vs England cricket matches, earlier this week, Aditya Roy Kapoor is currently at the All England Club watching the ongoing Wimbledon men's final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:19 IST

B-town extends wishes to ISRO for Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi (India), July 14 (ANI): To the moon! The countdown has begun for the launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's Moon mission to the unexplored south polar region of Earth's natural satellite. B-town celebs took this opportunity to extend their good wishes to the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:21 IST

Salman Khan nails #BottleCapChallenge with important environment message

New Delhi (India), July 14 (ANI): Salman Khan might be a little late to join the Bottle Cap challenge bandwagon, but the Bollywood superstar is here with an important message.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:14 IST

Newly-weds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner enjoying honeymoon in Maldives

New Delhi (India), July 14 (ANI): A month after exchanging wows in France, Joe Jonas gave a glimpse of his adventurous yet refreshing honeymoon in the Maldives.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 19:31 IST

Farah Khan throws lunch party for celebs at home

New Delhi (India), July 14 (ANI): Making Sunday even more special for her fellow celebrities, choreographer Farah Khan hosted a lunch party for them at her place.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 18:55 IST

B-Town celebs watching Cricket World Cup final at Lord's

New Delhi (India), July 14 (ANI): Though India did not qualify for the final, the craze for cricket does not die down. Among many cricket fans, there are also a few B-Town celebs who have reached Lord's ground to see the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, currently underway between England and New Zealand.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 17:27 IST

Sonakshi Sinha hails 'spacewomen' for leading Chandrayaan 2

New Delhi (India), July 14 (ANI): To the moon! The countdown has begun for the launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's Moon mission to the unexplored south polar region of Earth's natural satellite. Actor Sonakshi Sinha took this opportunity to praise women scientists for leading the mission.

Read More
iocl