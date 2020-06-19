Neena Gupta shares glimpse of scenic nature's beauty from her holiday home

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Sharing a glimpse of scenic beauty from her holiday home among the hills, veteran actor Neena Gupta on Friday treated her fans with the video that showcased the morning view of her garden.

The 60-year-old star put out a video on Instagram and gave an insight to her fans, of how morning looks like in Mukteshwar. The video featured a bird sitting on the birdhouse in the backdrop of lush greenery, the clouds amid fog and her home as one hears the soothing sound of birds chirping in the background. Neena concluded the video as she panned the camera to her husband Vivek Mehra, who is seen reading a newspaper.

In the video, the 'Badhaai Ho' actor says while she takes the camera from one scene to another, "Good morning bird, you are having a nice breakfast, this morning today, amongst the clouds here. Good morning everybody, and good morning clouds, good morning our house, and good morning Vivek ji," to which he responds by waving back at her.

The 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' star wrote in the captions, "Good morning."

With fans praising the beauty of the aesthetic view and wishing Neena morning in the comments section, the video garnered more than 13 k views within an hour of being posted.

The 'Panga' actor is quite active on social media and has been updating her fans by sharing pictures and videos on the photo-sharing platform.

Earlier last week, Neena Gupta shared a video wherein she is seen all dressed up in matching shoes with her clothing as she is stepped out to buy groceries. (ANI)