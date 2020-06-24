Neena Gupta shares mesmerising evening sky view from her house

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Sharing a beautiful view of sunset sky from her holiday home in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand, veteran actor Neena Gupta on Tuesday evening treated her fans with a mesmerising picture of nature's beauty amid hills.

The 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actor put out a picture on Instagram that showcased nature's beauty at its best amid the sunset scenario. In the picturesque, the 'Badhaai Ho' star is seen sporting an all-outfit with red cardigan and as she is stood smiling in her terrace garden. With the clouds in sky painted in golden hues of the setting sun, the breathtaking picture captures the sun setting in between the hills along with the backdrop of the lush green trees near the actor's home.

Alongside the picture, Neena wrote, "Today evening sky from my house."



With the picture hitting Instagram, netizens flooded the picture post with more than 17k likes within just an hour of being posted.



The 'Panga' actor is quite active on social media and has been updating her fans by sharing pictures and videos on the photo-sharing platform.

Earlier last week, Neena Gupta shared a video showcasing a glimpse of scenic beauty from her holiday home among the hills, and shared a video that showcased a morning view of her garden. (ANI)

