Neena Gupta shares recent picture with Bappi Lahiri from their shoot

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Veteran actor Neena Gupta fondly remembered iconic musician Bappi Lahiri who passed away at the age of 69 on Tuesday night.

Gupta took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with the late actor, revealing the snap is from their recent shoot.

In the photo shared by the 38-year-old actor, Lahiri could be seen sitting on a huge throne-like chair and next to him was Gupta posing for the picture.

"Abhi kuch din pehle hi toh saath mein shoot kar rahe the (It was only a few days ago we were shooting together)," she captioned the post.



For the unversed, Lahari also made a special appearance for the song 'Yar Bina Chain Kaha Re' in the movie Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan' that also featured Neena Gupta in a pivotal role.

Lahiri's iconic songs also include 'Disco Dancer', 'Pyar Bina Chain Kahaan Re', 'Pag Ghungroo Bandhe', 'Tamma Tamma', ''Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy', 'Tune Maari Entriyan' among others.

Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

His cremation ceremony will take place on Thursday morning. (ANI)