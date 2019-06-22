Neena Gupta shares throwback photos of alumni from NSD

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): Taking a stroll down memory lane actor Neena Gupta on Saturday shared the throwback photos of alumni from the National School of Drama (NSD) days.

Giving the glimpse of her younger self, the 'Badhaai Ho' actor, an alumna of NSD, shared a slideshow of other actors pictures as well who too attended the NSD.

View this post on Instagram When we all started at National School of Drama! #Throwback A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Jun 22, 2019 at 1:15am PDT



Neena who passed from the NSD in 1980, shared the pictures of Anupam Kher, Zeenat Khan, Alok Nath, Anil Kapoor, SK Kaushik, Pankaj Kapoor, and Sushmita Mukherjee.

Anupam, who made his debut with 'Saaransh' in 1984, looks different with mustaches while Alok Nath in stubble and mustaches can easily be recognised.

Again actor Satish Kaushik with side-parted hair and mustaches is difficult to identify.

Donning a printed shirt Pankaj Kapoor looks absolutely charming.

Another actor who is well known for her works in movies as well as TV serials, Sushmita Mukherjee looks beautiful in traditional attire.

Last seen in 'Badhaai Ho' Neena will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer sports drama 'Panga' slated to hit the screens next year on January 24. (ANI)