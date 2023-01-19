Neena Gupta slams stranger for taking picture without asking her

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Intruding into one's privacy is as detestable to a common man as to a celebrity. Veteran actor Neena Gupta slammed a person who took her pictures in a public place without permission.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Neena posted a short video, in which, she was enjoying the 'India Art Festival' at Nehru Centre. A person was trying to capture Neena's photo without her permission over there. In the video, Neena was heard saying, "People click my pictures without asking me. I am public property. Let it be, I am." (Logg bina pooche photo le lete hain, main toh public property hun. Koi baat nahi, hun).

Recently, Jaya Bachchan hit the headlines as she gets annoyed when the Paparazzi try to take her photos without her permission.

Even on this post, fans showered love for their favourite actress.

"Looking elegant and lovely,'' wrote one fan.

Another one wrote, "Sweetheart."



On the work front, the 90s actor is going through a purple patch since 2018.

After the success of 'Badhai Ho', the actor has strengthened her foothold in the era of OTTs as well. She tasted love and adulation with the Netflix series, "Masaba Masaba'', where she shared the screen space with her real-life daughter Masaba Gupta.

Apart from this, Neena's Manju Devi (Amazon Prime Series 'Panchayat') has also garnered love and appreciation from audience across the globe. (ANI)