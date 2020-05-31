Neena Gupta takes walk in lush forest amid lockdown

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Veteran actor Neena Gupta on Sunday shared a video enjoying a walk at the lush forests of Mukteshwar amid the lockdown.

The 60-year-old star put out a video on Instagram sporting her jogging pants and sports shoes as she takes a walk amid the beautiful view of a forest. In the video she said: "I am in Mukteshwar, walking in the forest, on the road. See nobody else is here and such a beautiful view. I am enjoying, Bye!"

Along with the video, the 'Badhaai Ho' actor teased her fans and wrote in the caption, "Nazar mat lagana." (Don't glance)



Meanwhile, The actor frequently takes it to the photo-sharing platform to get her fans updated about, be it her thoughts about the current situation, her fitness regime, or any beauty care hacks or even relationship tips.

Recently, Neena Gupta took to the social media and shared a video where the actor explained how she used a painting brush as 'Jugad' (hack) to colour her hair amid lockdown. (ANI)

