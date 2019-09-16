Neena Gupta wins two awards at Boston Film Festival

New Delhi (India), Sept 16 (ANI): Bollywood actor Neena Gupta registered a double victory at Indian International Film Festival of Boston.

The 'Badhaai Ho' actor won Best Actress award while her film 'The Last Color' emerged victorious in Best Feature Film category.

An elated Neena took to Instagram to thanks her fans for their love and support. The directorial debut of world-renowned chef Vikas Khanna 'The Last Color' deals with taboo surrounding widows in Vrindavan and Varanasi in India.

The film's first look was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival and has since travelled around the world to various film festivals including New York Indian Film Festival 2019 and Indie Meme Film Festival among others. (ANI)