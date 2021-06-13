Neerja Bhanot's brother passes away, Sonam pays condolences

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of the late flight attendant Neerja Bhanot's brother Aneesh Bhanot.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam wrote, "Om Shanti. Rest in peace Aneesh Bhanot. Thank you for everything. #Neerja #NeerjaBhanot."

Social media users have also paid condolences to the family of the deceased.

"May his soul rest in peace," a user commented on Sonam's post.

"I have read his book about his sister.. he was a brilliant writer," another one wrote.



Along with it, Sonam posted a throwback picture of her hugging Aneesh Bhanot, who reportedly had heart ailments.



Neerja had sacrificed her life while saving passengers from terrorists on board a hijacked flight to Karachi, Pakistan. She was only 22 when she breathed her last in 1986.

Neerja's bravery had inspired the 2016 biopic 'Neerja', wherein Sonam essayed the titular role of the former.

Speaking of Aneesh Bhanot, he was a philanthropist and had written books on his sister Neerja's life -- including 'Neerja Bhanot - The smile of courage'. (ANI)

