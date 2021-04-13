Neetu extends Baisakhi greetings with throwback video featuring Rishi Kapoor

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Walking down the memory lane, veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor on Tuesday extended Baisakhi wishes to her fans by sharing a throwback video featuring herself with her husband and late actor Rishi Kapoor.

There is not a single day that goes by when the 'Yaarana' star does not recall the fond memories of her husband and her social media posts are proof through which she often shares their heartwarming throwbacks.

As today marks the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, Neetu took to her Instagram handle to extend her warm greetings to fans with a throwback video featuring herself with Rishi from the 1978 movie 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' where the couple had a special cameo performance on the song 'Tere Naam Tere Naam'.

Both the stars can be seen dressed in traditional Punjabi attire in the video, which makes it apt to go with the Baisakhi wish.

"Happy Baisakhi. Peace n good health to all," she wrote alongside the video.





The heartwarming video accumulated more than 90 thousand views within a few hours of it being posted.

Scores of fans along with Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and veteran actor Raveena Tandon chimed into the comments section and dropped in heart emoticons for the video shared on the photo-sharing platform.

On a related note, Rishi, who was a legendary actor in Indian cinema, passed away on April 30, last year, and left a void in people's hearts. Prior to his demise, Rishi was in New York for his treatment with his wife.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jug Jiyo'. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions the romantic drama also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. (ANI)

