Neetu Kapoor pens a heartfelt post for her 'lifeline'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): Late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has turned a year older on Wednesday.

To make Riddima's day special, her doting mother Neetu took to Instagram and penned a loved-up birthday post for her firstborn.

"Happy birthday my lifeline @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial," she wrote.



Alongside the wish, Neetu posted a picture from Riddhima's birthday celebrations in Rajasthan. In the image, Neetu, Riddhima, Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara Sahni can be seen seated inside a restaurant.



Replying to Neetu's post, Riddhima dropped a string of red heart emojis on it.

For the unversed, Riddhima is a renowned jewellery designer. She recently appeared with Neetu on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. (ANI)

