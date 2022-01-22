Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on their anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): On the occasion of late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's 42nd wedding anniversary on Saturday, the latter took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post.

Neetu Kapoor uploaded a few images of her sharing a laugh with Rishi Kapoor. The images were from the couple's appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' a few years ago.

"In remembrance," she captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji to it.





Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to Instagram to wish the couple. She shared a picture of the couple and captioned it as, "love."



Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got married in 1980. Unfortunately, on April 30, 2020, Rishi Kapoor passed away after battling cancer for two years. (ANI)

