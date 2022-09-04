Neetu Kapoor shares goofy throwback picture marking Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): Commemorating the birth anniversary of late Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor, his wife Neetu Kapoor on Sunday shared a goofy throwback picture of them.

The 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted an image in which the couple were seen twinning in black as they smiled while posing for the camera, seemingly at a party.

While Neetu had a colourful feathered boa around her neck, Rishi wore big goggles as his wife kept her arm around his cheeks. "Happy Birthday," she simply captioned her social media post.



Rishi, who was a legendary actor in Indian cinema, passed away on April 30, 2020, leaving a void in people's hearts. Prior to his demise, he was in New York for his treatment with his wife Neetu Kapoor.

The couple got married on January 22, 1980, and share two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and superstar Ranbir Kapoor. The star couple featured together in films like 'Zinda Dil', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Amar Akbar and Anthony', 'Do Dooni Chaar', among several others.

Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, Rishi touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz', and many others.

Meanwhile, Neetu was recently seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', co-starring alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. It was her first project which she shot for post her husband's demise. (ANI)