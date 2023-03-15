Neetu Kapoor showers birthday love on "bahurani" Alia Bhatt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): As actress Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 30th birthday on Wednesday, her loved ones have made sure to pour their heart out via heartfelt birthday messages on social media.

Alia's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor also dropped a sweet birthday post for her.

Addressing Alia as her "bahurani", Neetu took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy birthday bahurani (crown symbol). Only love n more love."

She wrote this cute note along with Alia's classy image.

Take a look





Alia also received an adorable birthday wish from her sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.



Sharing a sunkissed image of Alia on her Instagram Story, Riddhima wrote, "Happiest birthday darling Aaloo."

She added a pink heart and evil eye emoji to the caption.



Alia became a part of the Kapoor clan after she tied the knot with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022.

A few months after becoming Mrs Kapoor, Alia delivered a beautiful baby girl named Raha.



Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film 'Jee Le Zara' opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. (ANI)

